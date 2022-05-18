CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Announces Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 77.58% and a negative return on equity of 169.87%.

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.18. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

