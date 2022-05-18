CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CCPE traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.94 ($0.01). 180,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.96. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
