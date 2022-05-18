CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCPE traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.94 ($0.01). 180,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.96. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

