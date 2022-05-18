CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 614,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of CVS Health worth $402,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

NYSE:CVS traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 347,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,501. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

