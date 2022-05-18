CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 41,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of CynergisTek worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

