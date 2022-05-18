DA Davidson Weighs in on HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $418.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

