DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON (OTCMKTS:DMTGY) Trading Down 2.6%

DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON (OTCMKTS:DMTGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
