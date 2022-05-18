Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,105. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 178.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 113.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

NYSE:DAR traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

