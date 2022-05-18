Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $6.98 on Wednesday, reaching $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,994,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,450. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.04. Datadog has a 52 week low of $80.02 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,704 shares of company stock valued at $32,919,551 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Datadog by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Datadog by 71.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

