Dawn Protocol Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.51 million and $1.24 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

