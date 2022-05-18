Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will announce $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $126.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.09 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.94 million, with estimates ranging from $127.83 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 1,272,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,404. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

