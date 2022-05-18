DEEPSPACE (DPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $24,636.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,775.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00487134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00530142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034159 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,769.15 or 1.70396334 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008931 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

