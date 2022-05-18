Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 5793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.
In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,830 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
