Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 5793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,830 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

