Deluxe Co. (DLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.