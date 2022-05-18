Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$6.47 by C$1.95. The firm had revenue of C$5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.68 billion.

TSE:CTC opened at C$409.00 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$238.00 and a 1 year high of C$425.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$367.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$337.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.625 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.