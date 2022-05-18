Deutsche Börse (DB1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €172.00 ($179.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($197.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/2/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €193.00 ($201.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/2/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €161.00 ($167.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($171.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($184.38) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($192.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($192.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($171.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($170.83) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($197.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($162.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($184.38) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($197.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €177.00 ($184.38) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/12/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($192.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/11/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($170.83) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($192.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €2.15 ($2.24) on Wednesday, hitting €164.25 ($171.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($138.18) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($176.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €162.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €153.59.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.