Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($67.71) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.13) to €74.00 ($77.08) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($62.29) to €63.20 ($65.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.13) to €71.00 ($73.96) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($61.46) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 87,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,753. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

