Diamond (DMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,847.00

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00004588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $8,847.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000146 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00036667 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,684,596 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

