Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Diamondback Energy worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.37.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

