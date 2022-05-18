DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.09

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.09 and last traded at $79.43, with a volume of 38730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

