Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $124.95

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.95 and last traded at $125.04, with a volume of 61035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

