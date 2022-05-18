Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.41 Million

Analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $718.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $716.92 million and the highest is $719.89 million. Diversey reported sales of $650.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diversey.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diversey to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

DSEY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 1,915,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. Diversey has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversey (DSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.