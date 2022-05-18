Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.31%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

