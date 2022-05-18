Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

