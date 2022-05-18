Don-key (DON) 1-Day Volume Hits $148,679.00

Don-key (DON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $148,679.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Don-key has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00240365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001971 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003268 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,493,047 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

