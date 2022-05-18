Don-key Reaches Market Cap of $2.75 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $593,505.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00231593 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002112 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,493,047 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.