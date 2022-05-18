Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.81. The company had a trading volume of 169,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

