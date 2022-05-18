Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $127,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.28.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.40 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

