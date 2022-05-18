Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $12,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 858,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,656,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

