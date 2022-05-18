Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $858,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

