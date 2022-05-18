Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 20,763 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 203.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,178.15.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

