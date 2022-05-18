Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 794,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 380,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 617,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,889,906. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

