Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.18 on Wednesday, hitting $137.69. 14,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

