Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 484 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.26. 90,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.