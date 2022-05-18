Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Datadog by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 93,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,114.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,704 shares of company stock worth $32,919,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 172,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,053. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,505,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

