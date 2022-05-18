Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.66. 73,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock worth $5,514,109. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

