Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.9 days.

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.27 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

