Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 145,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,854. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,090,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.