Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

DOCS stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Doximity by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Doximity by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

