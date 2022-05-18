Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $29.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doximity shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 85,558 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 22,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.