Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Moody’s stock traded down $11.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $276.79 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

