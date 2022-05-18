Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 581,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 77,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

