Doyle Wealth Management Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.61. 22,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,347. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

