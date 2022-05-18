Doyle Wealth Management Sells 898 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 89,106 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. 328,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,485,879. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.