Doyle Wealth Management Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.88. 55,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,799. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

