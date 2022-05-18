DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $437.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.70 million to $446.61 million. DraftKings posted sales of $297.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG remained flat at $$13.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,633,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,815,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.