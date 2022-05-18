DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 920,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,472,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

