Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.35. The stock had a trading volume of 97,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after buying an additional 540,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,602,000 after buying an additional 184,819 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

