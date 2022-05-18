Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $116.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.40 million. Duluth reported sales of $133.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $739.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $743.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $807.80 million, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $819.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Duluth stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 64,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

