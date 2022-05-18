Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,629. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 136,385 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.