Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 17,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

