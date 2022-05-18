Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.
Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 17,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
